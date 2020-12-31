Fall (eye) played six minutes off the bench and tallied two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two blocks and one rebound Wednesday in the Celtics' 126-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Fall was active for the first time all season after he was ruled out in advance of each of the Celtics' previous four games with right eye irritation. His availability took on added importance with top center Tristan Thompson (hamstring) sidelined, but Fall still didn't see the floor until garbage time, as Daniel Theis and Robert Williams split minutes at the position through the midway point of the fourth quarter. Even if Thompson misses more time, don't expect Fall to crack head coach Brad Stevens' rotation in competitive contests unless either Theis or Williams run into foul trouble.