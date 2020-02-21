Play

Fall delivered 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 18 boards, an assist, five blocked shots and a block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 119-100 home win over the Skyhawks.

Fall was hosting a "blocko" party in Portland, Maine. The nimble 7-foot-5 center owned the key on both ends and helped the Red Claws deliver a dominant second half effort. Over his past five games, Fall has averaged 14.2 rebounds per contest. Fall is now entrenched in Maine's starting lineup. Expect more gaudy stats to follow.

