Fall is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained left ankle.

With the Celtics' extensive injury report in addition to decisive victories, Fall has seen some action lately. Across the past two games, he's totaled 27 minutes, registering 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. If Daniel Theis (finger) -- also questionable -- ends up sidelined while Fall is available, there's a greater chance the latter would see minutes.