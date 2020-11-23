Fall agreed Monday with the Celtics on a one-year, two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 7-foot-5 center will fill one of the Celtics' two two-way spots for the second season in a row. As a rookie in 2019-20, Fall saw made only seven appearances with the Celtics, instead spending the bulk of his time in the G League with the Maine Red Claws.
