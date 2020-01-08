Celtics' Tacko Fall: Recalled for next two games
Fall has been recalled from the G League and will be available for the Celtics' next two games, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Fall has seen minimal action at the NBA level this season, but it's possible he steps onto the court over the next two games. In 11 total minutes, he has 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...