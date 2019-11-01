Celtics' Tacko Fall: Recalled from G League
Fall was recalled from the G League prior to Friday's game against the Knicks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Fall will be available to play for Boston Friday night with both Enes Kanter (knee) and Robert Williams (hip) out of commission. He's appeared in one game this season, scoring four points and snagging three rebounds against New York.
