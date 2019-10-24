Play

Fall (concussion) will not play Friday against the Raptors, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Fall will remain sidelined for a second straight game to start the season as he continues to work his way back from a concussion he suffered over the weekend. Seeing as Fall is still in the league's concussion protocol, he seems unlikely to return for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

