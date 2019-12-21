Celtics' Tacko Fall: Scores five in second NBA game
Fall scored five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), grabbed two boards and blocked a shot during Friday's 114-93 home win over Detroit.
The blowout win at home let coach Brad Steven appease the crowd and insert Tacko Fall for the last five minutes of the game. His 7-foot-6 frame made Thon Maker look short. Fall scored first with a nice post-up move on the block. His second bucket was a dunk off a nice pass from Brad Wanamaker. Fall, who is on a two-way contract, will probably stay with the parent club until Robert Williams (hip) returns in early January.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...