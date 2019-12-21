Fall scored five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), grabbed two boards and blocked a shot during Friday's 114-93 home win over Detroit.

The blowout win at home let coach Brad Steven appease the crowd and insert Tacko Fall for the last five minutes of the game. His 7-foot-6 frame made Thon Maker look short. Fall scored first with a nice post-up move on the block. His second bucket was a dunk off a nice pass from Brad Wanamaker. Fall, who is on a two-way contract, will probably stay with the parent club until Robert Williams (hip) returns in early January.