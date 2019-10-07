Fall scored five points and had two blocks in eight minutes Sunday against the Hornets.

Fall played only a small role off the bench in the second half, but the bigger news is that he's officially moved past the minor knee sprain that limited him toward the end of last month. The Celtics brought in the former UCF standout as an undrafted free agent, and he's likely to use 2019-20 as a developmental year.

More News
Our Latest Stories