The Celtics converted Fall's contract to a two-way deal Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fall had been attending the Celtics' training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal, but the organization's decision to convert him to one of its two two-way contracts should grant the 7-foot-6 center a little more security. Per the terms of the agreement, Fall is eligible to spend a maximum of 45 days in the NBA in 2019-20, so he'll likely see the bulk of his action with the G League's Maine Red Claws as a rookie.