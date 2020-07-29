Fall eked out six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds and one block over nine minutes in Tuesday's scrimmage loss to the Rockets.

Coach Brad Stevens decided to rest all his key players, which allowed Fall and the reserves to receive a nice boost in playing time. That said, Fall played the fewest minutes of the 10 Celtics who saw action. Fellow reserve center Vincent Poirier is expected to be absent for some of September due to paternity leave, which may provide an opportunity for Fall to play some minutes in Orlando. Otherwise, expect the rookie to watch the action from the bench.