Celtics' Tacko Fall: Showing improvement
Coach Brad Stevens said Monday that Fall (knee) is "looking great" and should resume practicing with the G League's Maine Red Claws on Tuesday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Fall has been sidelined since Nov. 25 with a bone bruise in his right knee but appears to have mostly moved past the injury at this stage. Assuming his return to practice this week goes well, Fall could be ready to rejoin the Red Claws lineup shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Suffers bone bruise in right knee•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Double-doubles, blocks six in win•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Double-doubles in Red Claw debut•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Starts workouts in G League•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...