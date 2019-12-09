Coach Brad Stevens said Monday that Fall (knee) is "looking great" and should resume practicing with the G League's Maine Red Claws on Tuesday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Fall has been sidelined since Nov. 25 with a bone bruise in his right knee but appears to have mostly moved past the injury at this stage. Assuming his return to practice this week goes well, Fall could be ready to rejoin the Red Claws lineup shortly thereafter.