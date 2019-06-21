Celtics' Tacko Fall: Signs deal with Boston

Fall has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Fall, a 7-foot-6 prospect out of UCF, didn't hear his name called during the 2019 NBA Draft. However, the Celtics are interested to see what he's capable of at the pro level. Last season, Fall was voted onto the All-ACC team with averages of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks across 24.9 minutes.