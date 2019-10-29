Rookie Tacko Fall, along with fellow two-way contract holder Tremont Waters, arrived yesterday in Maine for their first workouts with the Maine Red Claws, per Beth Brogan of the @NEWSCENTERMaine.

With minor injuries to Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter, Fall was able to sneak into one Celtics game before heading to Maine. In that one game, a blowout over the Knicks, Fall posted four points and three rebounds in his NBA debut. Expect Fall to stay in Maine for most of the season, unless Boston experiences more serious injuries in their frontcourt.