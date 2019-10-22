Celtics' Tacko Fall: Still limited in practice
Fall (concussion) participated in most of Tuesday's practice but was held out of all live drills, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
It's good news that the rookie was able to make it through most of practice, though it doesn't appear as though he's passed through concussion protocol just yet. At this point, his chances of suiting up for Wednesday's regular-season opener don't look good.
More News
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Perfect from the field in victory•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Secures two-way deal•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Scores five points in debut•
-
Celtics' Tacko Fall: Expects to be cleared for camp•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Busts, sleepers
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...