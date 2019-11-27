Celtics' Tacko Fall: Suffers bone bruise in right knee
Fall has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks.
Fall suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Memphis Hustle. He'll be out at least a week, but considering that the given timeline is for reassessment, it will likely be a longer absence.
