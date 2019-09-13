Celtics' Tacko Fall: Suffers mild knee sprain
Fall suffered a minor knee sprain during workouts and is expected to be out for a week, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
The injury occurred while Fall collided with another player on a block attempt. He should be healthy in time for training camp.
