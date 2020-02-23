Fall supplied 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds and three blocked shots in Saturday's 116-109 road lost to the Raptors 905.

Fall and Yante Maten were the only effective shooters for a Red Claw team that the 905 held to 40 percent shooting from the field and just 19 percent from behind the arc. The loss snapped a three game winning streak for Crustacean Nation. Maine now quickly travels to Westchester for an afternoon game versus the Knicks.