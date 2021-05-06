Fall tallied two points (1-1 FG), four blocks and three rebounds in five minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Celtics' 132-96 win over the Magic.

Fall has shown the ability to consistently put up numbers when he takes the court, but his limited mobility makes it difficult for head coach Brad Stevens to trust him for extended stretches. The 7-foot-5 center was summoned from the bench until garbage time, and so long as the Celtics have at least two of Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson and Luke Kornet available in a given game, Fall is unlikely to be included in the rotation.