Fall is averaging 6.8 minutes, 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in four games played since the All-Star break.

Fall has only eclipsed double-digit minutes in one game this year (Jan. 15 vs. Magic). However, the 25-year-old has at least gotten more run during the few times he's seen the court, as he's averaged almost double the amount of minutes in his sophomore season (7.6) than he did during his rookie year (4.7). The seven-footer has shot 70 percent from the field during his career, but his abysmal free-throw shooting (30 percent) makes him an offensive liability.