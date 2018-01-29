Rozier (ankle) is considered "50-50" to play Monday night against the Nuggets, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

Rozier was held out of morning shootaround, which is not the most encouraging sign, but the Celtics haven't yet made an official call on his status, and one may not come until close to game-time. The Louisville product sprained his ankle during Saturday's loss to the Warriors, a game in which he finished with nine points, five boards, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes.