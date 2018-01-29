Celtics' Terry Rozier: '50-50' to play Monday
Rozier (ankle) is considered "50-50" to play Monday night against the Nuggets, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
Rozier was held out of morning shootaround, which is not the most encouraging sign, but the Celtics haven't yet made an official call on his status, and one may not come until close to game-time. The Louisville product sprained his ankle during Saturday's loss to the Warriors, a game in which he finished with nine points, five boards, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Suffers sprained ankle Saturday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Sixth straight 13+ points game•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 20 points in 20 minutes•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 13 in comeback win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Gathers all-around line in win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Poor shooting continues in loss•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...