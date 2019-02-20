Celtics' Terry Rozier: Absent from injury report

Rozier (illness) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Rozier did not play in Boston's last game before the All-Star break due to an illness, but is good to go after his extended time off. Kyrie Irving, however, is also back healthy, so Rozier will return to his role as the team's backup point guard.

