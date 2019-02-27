Celtics' Terry Rozier: Added to injury report
Rozier is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sore left knee, Boston.com reports.
This is the first we've heard about the knee issue, but the Celtics will wait to see how Rozier progresses over the next several hours before making an official call on his status. The reserve point guard played 22 minutes in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Raptors, finishing with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Plays 20 minutes in Thursday's loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Absent from injury report•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 16 points in 31 minutes•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.