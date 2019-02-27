Celtics' Terry Rozier: Added to injury report

Rozier is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sore left knee, Boston.com reports.

This is the first we've heard about the knee issue, but the Celtics will wait to see how Rozier progresses over the next several hours before making an official call on his status. The reserve point guard played 22 minutes in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Raptors, finishing with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.