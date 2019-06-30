Celtics' Terry Rozier: Agrees to deal with Charlotte
Rozier and the Hornets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $58 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The deal requires a sign-and-trade to complete, and while the details aren't yet clear, both Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker, who are reportedly headed to Brooklyn and Boston, respectively, could also be involved. If Rozier does ultimately land in Charlotte, he'd immediately step into the role vacated by Walker on what will likely be a high-lottery team. Of course, that would entail a rather drastic increase in Rozier's fantasy value after he spent much of last season struggling to find his niche on a deep Celtics team.
