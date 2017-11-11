Rozier totaled 15 points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 90-87 win over the Hornets.

Rozier saw a nice bump in minutes with Kyrie Irving (face, concussion) leaving the game early in the first quarter. The third-year guard posted double-digit scoring for the second consecutive game and third time in six November contests. The 23-year-old's numbers are up across the board in the early going, and he's even offering above-average production on the glass (career-high 5.2 rebounds). With no fewer than eight shot attempts or 22 minutes in six November contests, Rozier is seeing the type of volume that makes him a legitimate consideration in deeper formats.