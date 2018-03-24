Celtics' Terry Rozier: Another solid effort with first unit Friday
Rozier generated 16 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Although his shot was far from sharp, Rozier kept chucking away, finishing with a team-high number of shot attempts. That sheer volume and a perfect showing from the charity stripe helped him to yet another double-digit scoring effort, a feat he's been able to accomplish in every game since Jan. 31. He does remain in the midst of a significant shooting slump, however, as Rozier has now shot under 40.0 percent for six consecutive games.
