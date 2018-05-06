Rozier provided 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 44 minutes during Boston's 101-98 overtime win over the 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Rozier's typically solid all-around efforts were pivotal to the stirring victory, and his steal of a J.J. Redick pass in the closing seconds of regulation and subsequent assist on a Jaylen Brown layup appeared to have sealed the victory for the Celtics before a miracle bucket by Marco Belinelli at the buzzer. The 24-year-old has been stellar throughout the majority of the postseason, and he's now averaging an impressive 22.3 points (on 50.0 percent shooting, including 50.0 percent from three-point range), 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals across 39.0 minutes in three games versus the 76ers.