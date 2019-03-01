Celtics' Terry Rozier: Available for Friday's game

Rozier (knee) is listed as available to play for Friday's game against the Wizards.

As expected, Rozier will be good to go Friday after being sidelined for Wednesday's loss to the Trail Blazers with a sore left knee. Rozier will return to being the team's backup at point guard after the team operated without one against Portland.

