Celtics' Terry Rozier: Available Saturday
Rozier (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Something appears to be going around in the Celtics' locker room, as Rozier, Daniel Theis, and Guerschon Yabusele were all questionable with an illness. However, Rozier it appears Rozier has been given the green light and will presumably resume his role backing up Kyrie Irving at point guard.
