Celtics' Terry Rozier: Becomes restricted free agent

Rozier was extended a qualifying offer by the Celtics on Saturday, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Despite Boston being linked to Kemba Walker, the organization will still opt to extend Rozier a qualifying offer as a backup plan. Rozier was vocal last season about wanting a bigger role, and there may be teams out there willing to make him a starting point guard. Though his shooting efficiency leaves something to be desired, Rozier has shown solid passing and defensive upside.