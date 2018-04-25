Rozier registered 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during a 92-87 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

After a couple of quiet games, Rozier was a bit better Tuesday during the Game 5 victory. His best games of the series have all come at home, so if the way the series has gone is any indicator, he could be due for a bit of a dropoff for the away game in Game 6.