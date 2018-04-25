Celtics' Terry Rozier: Bounces back with 16 points in Game 5 win
Rozier registered 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during a 92-87 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
After a couple of quiet games, Rozier was a bit better Tuesday during the Game 5 victory. His best games of the series have all come at home, so if the way the series has gone is any indicator, he could be due for a bit of a dropoff for the away game in Game 6.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles with shot in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Lackluster offensive night in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 23 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops 23 in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Pulls down nine boards in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....