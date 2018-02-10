Celtics' Terry Rozier: Can't find shot Friday
Rozier scored 10 points (1-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding three assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 97-91 loss to the Pacers.
Despite his awful shooting performance, Rozier was still the only Celtic bench player to score in double digits thanks to his ability to get to the free-throw line. He's averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over the last six games, and he should continue to see a larger role as long as Marcus Smart (hand) is sidelined.
