Celtics' Terry Rozier: Cleared to play Saturday
Rozier (knee) will play Saturday against the Mavericks, Celtics play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.
Rozier was a game-time call due to a sore left knee, but has decided to play after testing things out during pregame warmups. Over the past five games, he's averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 20.2 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Collects 12 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 22 points in spot start Friday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Gathers four steals in Thursday's victory•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Shoots poorly in loss to Magic•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...