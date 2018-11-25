Rozier (knee) will play Saturday against the Mavericks, Celtics play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.

Rozier was a game-time call due to a sore left knee, but has decided to play after testing things out during pregame warmups. Over the past five games, he's averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 20.2 minutes.