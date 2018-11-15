Celtics' Terry Rozier: Collects 12 points Wednesday
Rozier posted 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 win over the Bulls.
Rozier played his most minutes from the bench all season Wednesday night, with his only higher minutes count coming from his spot start last Friday. Rozier has proven in the past he can be effective when given the opportunity, and although he was not as efficient as some would have hoped in this contest, he came off the bench and led the offense with the lead in hand, showing he is capable to step in at any time and produce when called upon.
