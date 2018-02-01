Rozier scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-73 win against the Knicks.

Wednesday's win was the first start of Rozier's NBA career. While Kyrie Irving (quad) will probably return Friday, Marcus Smart (finger) is expected to miss at least another week of action, leaving lots of minutes for Rozier. His breakout night comes as the guard has struggled on offense as of late. In his previous 10 games, he had only surpassed double-digits in points twice. In addition, Rozier averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his previous five games leading up to his first career triple-double. Expect more big minutes for Rozier on Friday when Boston takes on Atlanta.