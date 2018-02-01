Celtics' Terry Rozier: Collects triple-double Wednesday
Rozier scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-73 win against the Knicks.
Wednesday's win was the first start of Rozier's NBA career. While Kyrie Irving (quad) will probably return Friday, Marcus Smart (finger) is expected to miss at least another week of action, leaving lots of minutes for Rozier. His breakout night comes as the guard has struggled on offense as of late. In his previous 10 games, he had only surpassed double-digits in points twice. In addition, Rozier averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his previous five games leading up to his first career triple-double. Expect more big minutes for Rozier on Friday when Boston takes on Atlanta.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Will make first career start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Good to go Monday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: '50-50' to play Monday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Suffers sprained ankle Saturday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Sixth straight 13+ points game•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 20 points in 20 minutes•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...