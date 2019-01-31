Celtics' Terry Rozier: Double-doubles in start
Rozier produced 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets.
Rozier received his second-straight start, producing another strong line. He's demonstrated his ability to provide excellent production when given enough minutes, however his typical role behind Kyrie Irving severely dampens Rozier's value. He's struggled with his consistency while playing in a reserve role for much of the season, but is a good bet to provide a decent line whenever Irving sits.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...