Celtics' Terry Rozier: Double-doubles in start

Rozier produced 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Rozier received his second-straight start, producing another strong line. He's demonstrated his ability to provide excellent production when given enough minutes, however his typical role behind Kyrie Irving severely dampens Rozier's value. He's struggled with his consistency while playing in a reserve role for much of the season, but is a good bet to provide a decent line whenever Irving sits.