Celtics' Terry Rozier: Doubtful Wednesday

Rozier is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against Detroit due to an illness, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

With Kyrie Irving (knee) already ruled out, it looks like Boston will be shorthanded in the backcourt, so Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will each be in line for more opportunity. Rozier started in Irving's place Tuesday night and finished with just five points, five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes.