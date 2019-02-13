Celtics' Terry Rozier: Doubtful Wednesday
Rozier is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against Detroit due to an illness, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
With Kyrie Irving (knee) already ruled out, it looks like Boston will be shorthanded in the backcourt, so Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will each be in line for more opportunity. Rozier started in Irving's place Tuesday night and finished with just five points, five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Starting Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 16 points in 31 minutes•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Stellar off bench in loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Turns in lackluster start•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Enters starting five Tuesday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...