Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops 17 in preseason loss
Rozier scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss to the Cavaliers.
With Kyrie Irving getting the night off, Rozier started at point guard for the Celtics and tied with Marcus Morris for the team lead in scoring. Rozier posted career-best numbers nearly across the board in 2017-18, but his bench role in Boston still puts a firm cap on the 24-year-old's fantasy value.
