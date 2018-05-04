Rozier scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 win over the 76ers in Game 2.

It was his best performance yet this postseason, and Rozier was just as impressive at the defensive end of the court as the Celtics' backcourt held Ben Simmons to only one point on the night. Rozier will look to continue his momentum Saturday in Game 3 as the series shifts to Philadelphia.