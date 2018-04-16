Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops 23 in Game 1 win
Rozier scored 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 1.
Four different Celtics scored 20 or more points in the win, with Rozier contributing a career-high in postseason scoring to the effort. With Marcus Smart (thumb) not expected back until the end of the month, Boston will likely lean heavily on Rozier once again Tuesday in Game 2.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....