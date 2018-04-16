Rozier scored 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 1.

Four different Celtics scored 20 or more points in the win, with Rozier contributing a career-high in postseason scoring to the effort. With Marcus Smart (thumb) not expected back until the end of the month, Boston will likely lean heavily on Rozier once again Tuesday in Game 2.