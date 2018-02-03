Rozier produced 31 points (11-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during a 119-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Rozier continued his sensational play as he dropped a career-high 31 points in the win. His six three-pointers made and 18 field goal attempts also marked season highs. Rozier's scorching play over the last two games make him an attractive short-term option, but the reality is that his value will likely drop off fairly soon when Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (hand) return.