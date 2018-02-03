Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops career-high 31 points in Friday's win
Rozier produced 31 points (11-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during a 119-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Rozier continued his sensational play as he dropped a career-high 31 points in the win. His six three-pointers made and 18 field goal attempts also marked season highs. Rozier's scorching play over the last two games make him an attractive short-term option, but the reality is that his value will likely drop off fairly soon when Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (hand) return.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Collects triple-double Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Will make first career start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Good to go Monday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: '50-50' to play Monday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Suffers sprained ankle Saturday•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Sixth straight 13+ points game•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.