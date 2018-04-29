Celtics' Terry Rozier: Electric in Game Seven victory Saturday
Rozier finished with 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over the Bucks.
Rozier was simply amazing Saturday, leading the Celtics to a reasonably comfortable victory in Game Seven of their series. After Eric Bledsoe came out questioning who Rozier was, Rozier let his play do the talking as he carved up the Bucks, establishing himself as one of the more promising young point-guards in the league. He will face a new challenge now as they square off against the surging 76ers in what should be a highly entertaining series.
More News
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Bounces back with 16 points in Game 5 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Struggles with shot in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Lackluster offensive night in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Scores 23 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Drops 23 in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Terry Rozier: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....