Rozier finished with 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over the Bucks.

Rozier was simply amazing Saturday, leading the Celtics to a reasonably comfortable victory in Game Seven of their series. After Eric Bledsoe came out questioning who Rozier was, Rozier let his play do the talking as he carved up the Bucks, establishing himself as one of the more promising young point-guards in the league. He will face a new challenge now as they square off against the surging 76ers in what should be a highly entertaining series.