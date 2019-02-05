Celtics' Terry Rozier: Enters starting five Tuesday

Rozier is starting at point guard Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

With Kyrie Irving unavailable due to a hip injury, Rozier will step into the starting lineup for the ninth time this season. In his previous eight starts, Rozier posted averages of 15.0 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 30.6 minutes.