Celtics' Terry Rozier: Fills it up in Wednesday's loss
Rozier recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Bucks.
In the aftermath of Gordon Hayward's ankle and leg injuries, Rozier's shooting ability seems likely to help him earn sufficient minutes going forward. While these well-rounded numbers should not be expected on a nightly basis, Rozier does boast legitimate fantasy upside as a high-volume scorer off the bench.
