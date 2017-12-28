Rozier produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during a 102-91 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Rozier had a nice all-around effort in the victory. The two blocks marked a season high and an extreme rarity, as he only had a total of one block on the season coming into the game. Rozier scored at least 15 points for the second straight outing and he will continue to benefit if Jaylen Brown (knee), Semi Ojeleye (back) and Marcus Morris (knee) remain sidelined.