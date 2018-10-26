Rozier had just four points but added four assists, four steals, and three rebounds in 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 victory over the Thunder.

Rozier managed four steals Thursday but offered little else across the stat sheet. He has slotted back into the second unit which has presumably had a negative impact on his fantasy value. He will still have the odd scoring outburst but his poor efficiency coupled with reduced playing time means he should probably be left for deeper formats.