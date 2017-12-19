Celtics' Terry Rozier: Gets last second steal and dunk for the win
Rozier generated nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes in Monday's 112-111 last second win over the Pacers.
With nine seconds remaining, Rozier rotated through the diamond defense for a last second steal and dunk to give Boston the win. Despite zero starts through 33 games, Rozier has received a steady diet of 23 minutes per game as a key reserve for Boston. Rozier and Marcus Smart lead a tenacious second unit known for tight defense, but poor shooting. Rozier is averaging one steal per game and shooting 38 percent from the field this season. Boston now faces Miami at home this Wednesday.
