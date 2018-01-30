Celtics' Terry Rozier: Good to go Monday
Rozier (ankle) said he will play in Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Rozier was considered a coin flip to play in Monday's contest, but after testing the ankle out during pregame warmpus, he's going to try and play through the injury. As long as the ankle doesn't bother him during Monday's contest, Rozier could be in line for a hefty workload with Marcus Smart (hand) out once again. In the last two games with Smart sidelined, Rozier averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 24.0 minutes.
