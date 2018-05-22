Rozier finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Rozier handed out a career-high 11 assists in Monday's loss, to go along with 16 points and three steals. This was a nice performance by Rozier but it was not enough as the Celtics fell on the road once again and now head home with the series tied at 2-2. They are certainly a different team in the Garden and they are going to need to keep up that trend if they hope to move beyond Wednesday with a series lead.