Celtics' Terry Rozier: Has big game off bench
Rozier scored 21 points (6-15 FG. 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Cavaliers.
Rozier saw some additional run due to the blowout nature of the game, finishing as the team's leader in both scoring and rebounding. He's been in a dreadful shooting slump of late that's seen him knock down shots at a 33.9 percent clip over the last five games, but he remains the team's top option off the bench. Rozier should continue in this role at least until Marcus Smart (hand) returns to action, which is expected to happen after the All-Star break.
